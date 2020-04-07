GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

