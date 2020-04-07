Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 260

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.33 ($3.19).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 139.19 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.40.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

