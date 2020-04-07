Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will post $155.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.98 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Global Eagle Entertainment posted sales of $166.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $585.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $597.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $653.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million.

ENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

