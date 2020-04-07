Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

