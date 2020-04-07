Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

