Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.