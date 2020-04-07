Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock worth $69,023,787 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.52, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

