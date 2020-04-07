Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

