Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 184.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,234 ($29.39).

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,088 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,376.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,922.95.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Go-Ahead Group will post 16313.0008091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 573 shares of company stock valued at $526,156.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

