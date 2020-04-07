Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $58.82 on Friday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Godaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

