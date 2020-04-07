Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 3.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 387.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of RVI opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.26. Retail Value Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.