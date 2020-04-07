Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) were up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.93 and last traded at $158.23, approximately 4,665,565 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,290,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.68.

The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

