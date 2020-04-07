Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF stock opened at $71.48 on Friday.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

