Goodfood Market Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Goodfood Market in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.40 million.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

