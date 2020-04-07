GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Up 6.6% After Dividend Announcement

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was up 6.6% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.71, approximately 326,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 240,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

AVAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

