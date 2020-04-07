Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFED. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,175 shares of company stock worth $223,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.