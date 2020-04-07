Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $476,000 in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after buying an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,665,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Cfra upped their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

