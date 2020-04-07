GVC (LON:GVC) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at HSBC

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 989.69 ($13.02).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 632.80 ($8.32) on Tuesday. GVC has a one year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 623.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 795.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

