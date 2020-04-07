H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 140 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 140 price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HM.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a SEK 123 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 166.80.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Shares of HM.B stock opened at SEK 137.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 164.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 185.61. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of SEK 129.22 and a twelve month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.