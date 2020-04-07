H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 190 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HM.B. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 169.30.

Shares of HM.B stock opened at SEK 126 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 164.12 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 185.61. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

