Hammerson’s (HMSNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

