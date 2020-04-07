HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) vs. ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Critical Analysis

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HANG SENG BK LT/S has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HANG SENG BK LT/S and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG SENG BK LT/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HANG SENG BK LT/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HANG SENG BK LT/S pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares HANG SENG BK LT/S and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG SENG BK LT/S N/A N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HANG SENG BK LT/S and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG SENG BK LT/S $11.87 billion 2.78 $3.09 billion $1.59 10.86 ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

HANG SENG BK LT/S has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

