HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Trading 12.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.83, 1,183,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,619,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Specifically, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

