Head-To-Head Comparison: Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Horizon Global (OTCMKTS:HZN)

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global 10.72% N/A -14.93% Adomani -41.02% -105.44% -43.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Global and Adomani, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 1 1 0 0 1.50 Adomani 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horizon Global currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Horizon Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Global is more favorable than Adomani.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Adomani shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Global and Adomani’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $690.45 million 0.08 $80.75 million ($3.36) -0.63 Adomani $12.56 million 0.47 -$5.15 million ($0.07) -1.14

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Global has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Global beats Adomani on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Hayman-Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Parkside, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, Witter Towbar, and TriMotive brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

