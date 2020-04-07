Head to Head Comparison: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.39 $41.56 million $1.75 8.85 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.28 $5.68 million N/A N/A

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 26.90% 11.20% 1.04% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 7.97% 3.94% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First of Long Island beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

