Head-To-Head Survey: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SciPlay and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 69.04%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 2.43 $32.40 million $1.53 5.86 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.48 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -693.00

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SciPlay beats CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

