Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $49,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

