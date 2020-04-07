Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

