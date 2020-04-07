Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 16.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price was up 16.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.27, approximately 534,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 546,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Specifically, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn bought 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

