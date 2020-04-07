Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $22.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 169,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 209,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

