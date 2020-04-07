Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

