Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,516. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

