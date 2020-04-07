HSBC Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €42.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.31 ($53.85).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €38.09 ($44.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.12. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.