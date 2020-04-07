HSBC Upgrades Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to Buy

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 150 ($1.97). HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

RTN stock opened at GBX 39.97 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.