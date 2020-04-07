IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading 10% Higher

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.62, 120,307 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 86,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.89 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 777.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IDT by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in IDT by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

