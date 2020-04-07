Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 727,897 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Immunomedics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 669,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,692,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from to in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of IMMU opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.