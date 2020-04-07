Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Immunomedics worth $53,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMMU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,550 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,724,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 727,897 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

IMMU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.