Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Independence Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:IPGDF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Independence Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10.

About Independence Group

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

