Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Trading Up 9.8%

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.73, approximately 1,042,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 913,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $685.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

