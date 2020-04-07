Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

