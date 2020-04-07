Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 181,527 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,893,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,775,000 after acquiring an additional 312,010 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Innoviva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 595,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 307,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 146,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 80.29 and a quick ratio of 80.29. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

