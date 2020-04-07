Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,420 ($58.14) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,250 ($69.06). Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) price target (down previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,076 ($66.77).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,619.38 ($60.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,004.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,420.88.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

