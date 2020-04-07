Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.63.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $500.24 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

