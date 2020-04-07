Invacare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,905% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invacare by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invacare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Invacare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

IVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

