Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.13, 205,071 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 191,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 534,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSP)

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

