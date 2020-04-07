Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.41 and last traded at $85.87, approximately 2,226,726 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,351,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,298,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

