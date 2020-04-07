Investors Buy Large Volume of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Put Options (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,516 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 994% compared to the typical volume of 230 put options.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,980,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 602,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 418,880 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $5,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 120,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

