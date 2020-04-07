Investors Buy Large Volume of Hyatt Hotels Call Options (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,647 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average volume of 842 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:H opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

