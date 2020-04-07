Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRDM. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $21.83 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

