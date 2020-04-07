Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 888,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,348,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 357,597 shares during the period.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

